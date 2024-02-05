Best NBA Odds and Trends for Every Game Today (Monday, Feb. 5)
Breaking down the best odds and trends for every NBA game in action on Monday, Feb. 5.
By Peter Dewey
There are quite a few teams playing the second night of a back-to-back on Monday night in the NBA, including the Los Angeles Clippers, Charlotte Hornets and Toronto Raptors.
Toronto may be in the toughest spot of all of those teams, as the squad blew a 16-point halftime lead to lose in double overtime to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night.
The game of the night in the NBA is in Cleveland, as the surging Cavs are just half a game out of the No. 2 seed in the East and on a five-game winning streak. Cleveland has taken advantage of a favorable schedule to open up 2024, and it could leapfrog the Milwaukee Bucks in the standings with a win over the Sacramento Kings.
Looking to bet on the NBA tonight? We've got you covered with the latest odds for every game to make sure that you can get the best number available in the market. Plus, there are a few key trends to keep an eye on in each matchup on Monday.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Charlotte Hornets Odds, Spread and Total
This is a brutal matchup if you're looking for a trend against the spread. While the Los Angeles Lakers are coming off great wins as road underdogs against the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks, the team is just 2-7 ATS as a road favorite this season.
Meanwhile, the Charlotte Hornets are 8-12 as home dogs and playing the second night of a back-to-back -- a spot that they're 4-3 ATS this season.
The Lakers should win this game, but laying 10.5 points isn't exactly inviting. This game could be a spot to take the OVER, as these teams ranks 27th (Charlotte) and 21st (Los Angeles) in defensive rating over their last 10 games.
Sacramento Kings vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
The Cavs are the hottest team in the NBA right now, winning five in a row and nine of their last 10.
Still, this is a tough game against a Sacramento team that is now 8-3 ATS as a road underdog, playing some of its best basketball of the season on this road trip.
The Cavs are 10-7-1 ATS as home favorites, but is this a time to sell high on them?
Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers Odds, Spread and Total
Joel Embiid is out in this game for Philly, but the Dallas Mavericks have listed Luka Doncic as questionable on Monday.
Doncic's status could ultimately swing this game, and the Mavericks are expected to get Kyrie Irving (probable) back in action tonight.
Dallas has been elite when favored on the road this season, going 8-2 ATS.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Atlanta Hawks Odds, Spread and Total
It's possible the Clippers could sit some players on the second night of a back-to-back after a hard-fought win against the Miami Heat on Sunday.
The Clips are now 11-7 ATS as road favorites this season, and they're playing an Atlanta team that is just 2-5 ATS as a home dog. This game will come down to whether or not Tyronn Lue and the Clippers medical staff wants to play Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and others on back-to-back nights.
Los Angeles is 4-3 ATS on the second night of B2Bs this season.
Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets Odds, Spread and Total
The Warriors are road dogs against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, and Golden State is coming off a terrible overtime loss to Atlanta where it wasted a 60-point game by Stephen Curry.
Now, the Warriors will try to regroup against a Brooklyn team that is 8-3 ATS when favored at home this season. The Warriors are solid as road dogs -- going 9-4 ATS in 13 games this season.
Toronto Raptors vs. New Orleans Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total
Toronto is a massive underdog -- and rightfully so -- after a double OT loss on Sunday.
The Raptors could sit some players in this game, and the team is just 3-5 ATS this season on the second night of a back-to-back.
The Pelicans are 9-7 ATS as home favorites and 2-0 ATS when favored by double digits this season.
