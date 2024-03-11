Best NBA Odds and Trends for Every Game Today (Monday, March 11)
Breaking down the best odds and trends for every NBA game in action on Monday night.
By Peter Dewey
There are just six games in the NBA on Monday night, but one of the best matchups in the league takes place in Cleveland, Ohio between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Phoenix Suns.
Kevin Durant is coming off a 45-point effort in a loss to Boston on Saturday night, and now he'll look to get the Suns back on track -- and out of the play-in field in the West -- on Monday.
There are some solid matchups on this slate, including the Dallas Mavericks taking on the Chicago Bulls, but what are the best odds that we can get for each matchup?
Well, the BetSided team has you covered with odds widgets for every game that display the best odds available. Plus, we have some key trends to look into as well for tonight's action.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Detroit Pistons Odds, Spread and Total
This is just the sixth time all season that Detroit has been favored at home, and the team is just 1-4 against the spread in that spot so far.
Still, this could be a spot to fade the banged up Hornets -- who are still down LaMelo Ball -- as they are just 12-20 against the spread as road dogs.
Phoenix Suns vs. Clevleand Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
Phoenix is favored in this game with Devin Booker (probable) trending towards a return from an ankle injury.
This is the second night of a back-to-back for the Cavs, who are just 3-7-1 ATS in that spot, and the team may be down Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell again tonight.
Phoenix comes into this game with a 7-10-1 ATS record as a road favorite.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Chicago Bulls Odds, Spread and Total
Dallas has been money as a road favorite this season, going a league best 13-3 against the spread, but don't sleep on the Bulls at home.
Chicago comes into this game with a 8-5-1 ATS record as a home dog.
Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs Odds, Spread and Total
Golden State lost to the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night without Steph Curry, and he's listed as out tonight. Golden State is 0-4 when Steph sits this season.
The Spurs come into this game as a home dog, a spot that they are just 11-13 against the spread in this season.
Toronto Raptors vs. Denver Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total
Denver is a massive favorite at home against a Toronto team that is down Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl and may be without RJ Barrett (questionable).
The Raptors are 14-11-1 against the spread as road underdogs this season while Denver is 15-15-1 ATS as a home favorite.
Boston Celtics vs. Portland Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total
Boston is favored on the road, but the team's entire starting five is on the injury report. Jayson Tatumn, Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday and Derrick White are all questionable while Kristaps Porzingis has been ruled out.
Portland is just 12-14 ATS as a home dog, and the team is facing a bunch of injuries of its own. This game is tough to bet until we know the status of some of Boston's stars.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
