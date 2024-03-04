Best NBA Odds and Trends for Every Game Today (Monday, March 4)
Breaking down the best odds and trends for every NBA game in action on Monday, March 4.
By Peter Dewey
Monday's NBA action is a bit of a smaller slate, but it's not short on good matchups.
In the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder (a potential first-round matchup?) face off in Los Angeles on NBA TV to close out the night, but there are good games before that as well.
The Los Angeles Clippers are in Milwaukee to take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, and the Chicago Bulls face the Sacramento Kings as both teams look to improve their playoff standing.
With six games to bet on, BetSided has you covered with the best odds -- and trends -- to follow for tonight's NBA action.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets Odds, Spread and Total
The Brooklyn Nets have won back-to-back games, and now they get to play a struggling Memphis team that lost to Portland on Saturday night.
The Nets are an impressive 10-3 ATS as home favorites this season while the Grizzlies are 14-11 ATS as road underdogs.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Odds, Spread and Total
This is a tough spot for the Clippers, who played the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday afternoon. Now, they turn around to take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday.
Milwaukee has not been great against the spread all season -- going 13-15-1 ATS as a home favorite.
The Clips, on the other hand, are 5-4 ATS on the second night of a back-to-back but a league worst 4-6 ATS as road dogs.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total
The Portland Trail Blazers are on the road in this one against a Minnesota team on the second night of a back-to-back. The Wolves are just 4-4 ATS in that spot this season.
Portland comes into this game with a 16-14 ATS record as a road underdog.
Washington Wizards vs. Utah Jazz Odds, Spread and Total
The Utah Jazz are now 5.5 games out of the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference, but they've been money at home this season, going 8-4 ATS as home favorites.
The Wizards are solid as road dogs though, going 19-12-1 against the spread in that spot after covering on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Chicago Bulls vs. Sacramento Kings Odds, Spread and Total
The Sacramento Kings are home, which means the OVER is in play, as the team has hit the OVER in 18 of 26 home games.
The Kings are also 10-14 ATS when favored at home.
Chicago, who lost badly to Milwaukee on Friday night, comes into this game with a 10-11 ATS record as a road dog.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers Odds, Spread and Total
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to win their season series with the Oklahoma City Thunder, as they currently have a 2-1 lead, winning the last two meetings.
OKC is playing the second night of a back-to-back, a spot the team is 7-3 against the spread in -- the second best mark in the NBA.
The Lakers have been solid as of late, although they lost their last game to Denver. The team is just 13-17 ATS at home in the 2023-24 campaign.
