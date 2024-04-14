Best NBA Odds and Trends for Every Game Today (Sunday, April 14)
Breaking down the best odds and trends to help you bet on the NBA on Sunday, April 14.
By Peter Dewey
The NBA's final day of the regular season has a ton of playoff implications, but there are also a ton of double-digit spreads to navigate on the slate.
If you're looking to bet on this slate, the BetSided team has you covered with the best odds for all 15 games and some key trends to know for betting. Plus, yours truly has outlined many of the playoff scenarios for today's action on our NBA Playoffs Page here.
Let's dive into the odds:
Best NBA Odds for Every Game Today
Best NBA Trends to Know for Sunday, April 14
- The Orlando Magic are 18-6 against the spread as home favorites this season
- The Philadelphia 76ers are 20-11 against the spread as home favorites this season
- The UNDER is 26-14 in the New York Knicks’ 40 home games this season
- The Cleveland Cavaliers are 14-16-1 ATS as home favorites this season
- The Indiana Pacers are 13-14-1 ATS as home favorites this season
- The Phoenix Suns are 8-6 ATS as road underdogs this season
- The Los Angeles Lakers are 12-11 ATS as road dogs this season
- The Miami Heat are 15-15 ATS as home favorites this season
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
