Best NBA Odds and Trends for Every Game Today (Sunday, Feb. 11)
Breaking down the best odds and trends for every NBA game in action on Sunday, Feb. 11.
By Peter Dewey
It may be Super Bowl Sunday, but that's not a reason to ignore the NBA -- especially since both games on Sunday start and finish before the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs kick off.
We have an Eastern Conference Finals rematch between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics to start the day at 2 p.m. EST, and then two playoff hopefuls -- the Sacramento Kings and Oklahoma City Thunder -- do battle at 3 p.m. EST in OKC.
If you're planning on betting on these matchups, you'll want the best odds available -- and the latest trends -- to have an edge on Sunday.
Let's break those down for this two-game NBA slate:
Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat Odds, Spread and Total
Boston is just 9-11-2 against the spread this season as a road favorite, but the team has been much better in that spot as of late.
The Celtics have covered in seven of its last 11 games as a road favorte, including a blowout win over this Miami team.
The Heat are a league-worst 0-6 against the spread as home underdogs this season, failing to cover against the Los Angeles Clippers in their last game as a home dog. Can the Heat turn that record around on Sunday?
Sacramento Kings vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Odds, Spread and Total
OKC was blown out on Saturday by the Dallas Mavericks, but the team has responded well on the second night of a back-to-back all season, goin 5-3 ATS.
The Thunder are also 14-7 against the spread when favored at home in the 2023-24 campaign.
This has been a weird week for the Kings, who were blown out by Detroit at home, but then went on to dominate the defending champion Denver Nuggets. The Kings are 8-4 ATS as road underdogs this season.
