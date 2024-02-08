Best NBA Odds and Trends for Every Game Today (Thursday, Feb. 8)
Breaking down the best odds and trends for every NBA game in action on Thursday, Feb. 8.
By Peter Dewey
NBA Thursday primetime slates are back and better than ever with a Western Conference Finals rematch between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets highlighting Feb. 8's slate.
That's not the only big game, though. The New York Knicks and Jalen Brunson take on Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on TNT while two of the best point guards in the NBA -- Steph Curry and Tyrese Haliburton -- square off at 7 p.m. EST in Indiana.
With nine different games to dive into, there are plenty of trends and odds movements to watch on Thursday in the Association. We have you covered with the latest odds for these matchups:
If you’re looking to bet on any game in the NBA tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $200 in bonus bets -- if their bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
The Knicks are home underdogs for the sixth time this season, with the team going 3-1-1 ATS in its first five games in that spot.
This is a tough matchup to back New York, though, as Jalen Brunson (questionable) could miss this game and OG Anunoby, Julius Randle and Quentin Grimes are out.
Dallas is also elite as a road favorite, going 10-2 ATS this season.
Golden State Warriors vs. Indiana Pacers Odds, Spread and Total
The Warriors are road underdogs against the Indiana Pacers on the second night of a back-to-back.
Golden State is 9-4 ATS as a road dog and 4-4-1 ATS on the second night of a back-to-back. The Pacers are 7-8-1 ATS as home favorites.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Orlando Magic Odds, Spread and Total
This is the second night of a back-to-back for the Spurs, who are just 3-5 ATS in that spot this season. The team also failed to cover as a road underdog on Wednesday.
The Magic are 7-3 ATS this season as home favorites.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets Odds, Spread and Total
Cleveland failed to cover as a road favorite against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, but the team is now on a seven-game winning streak. It is just 2-4-1 ATS on the second night of a back-to-back this season.
The Nets come into this game with a 6-8-2 ATS record as a home underdog.
Chicago Bulls vs. Memphis Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total
Memphis may get Jaren Jackson Jr. back in action tonight, but it's been struggling with so many injured players as of late.
Chicago is an impressive 5-2 ATS as a road favorite in the 2023-24 season.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks Odds, Spread and Total
This is expected to be a close game, but the Minnesota Timberwolves are just 4-5 ATS when set as a road underdog. Meanwhile, the Bucks have just one win since Doc Rivers took over as the team's head coach.
Milwaukee is 10-14-1 ATS as a home favorite.
Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns Odds, Spread and Total
Utah has been a much worse team on the road than at home, but the Suns are struggling against the spread, going 7-14-1 ATS as home favorites.
Utah is still just 9-13-1 ATS as a road dog this season.
Detroit Pistons vs. Portland Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total
Detroit won outright as a 13.5-point underdog against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, and now the team is a six-point dog on the road against Portland.
The Blazers are just 1-3 ATS when favored at home this season, and Detroit has covered the spread in 10 of its last 12 games. The Pistons are 4-4 ATS on the second night of a back-to-back this season.
Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers Odds, Spread and Total
Denver is just 6-13-1 ATS as a road favorite as it prepares for this Western Conference Finals rematch.
The Lakers, on the other hand, have played just five games as home dogs, going 2-3 ATS in those matchups.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.