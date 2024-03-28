Best NBA Odds and Trends for Every Game Today (Thursday, March 28)
Breaking down the best odds and trends to help you bet on the NBA on Thursday, March 28.
By Peter Dewey
The NBA world slows down a little bit on Thursday night with just two games in action, which some basketball fans won't mind thanks to the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16 action tipping off tonight.
Still, there are two solid matchups to dive into, including a Milwaukee Bucks-New Orleans Pelicans showdown that is vital for both teams as they fight for playoff position in their respective conferences.
No matter how you plan to bet on these matchups tonight, the BetSided team has you covered with the latest odds and trends for Thursday, March 28.
Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks Odds, Spread and Total
The Boston Celtics blew a 20-point lead against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night, losing outright in Atlanta and snapping a six-game winning streak as road favorites.
That's not deterring oddsmakers from favoring Boston again on Thursday against an Atlanta team that will be playing the second night of a back-to-back.
The Hawks are just 3-7 against the spread as home underdogs and 4-8 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back this season.
Milwaukee Bucks vs. New Orleans Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total
Both of these teams are coming off tough losses at home on Tuesday night, but it's the Bucks who enter this matchup as slight road favorites.
Milwaukee is just 12-14 against the spread as a road favorite this season, but the Pelicans slipped to 5-4 ATS as home dogs after their seven-point loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.