Best NBA Odds and Trends for Every Game Today (Thursday, March 7)
Breaking down the best odds and trends for every NBA game in action on Thursday night.
By Peter Dewey
Thursday's NBA action features a potential NBA Finals matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Denver Nuggets, and Denver has a chance to sweep the two-game season series.
Plus, Jimmy Butler and the surging Miami Heat take on Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in what should be one of the best matchups in the NBA on the night.
With seven games to wager on, the BetSided team has you covered with the best odds and trends to look for in each matchup on Thursday. Here's an early look at each matchup on the slate:
Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons Odds, Spread and Total
The Detroit Pistons almost always find themselves as major underdogs, but the team isn't in that spot at home against a struggling Brooklyn Nets team that is just 9-19 straight up on the road.
Detroit is 13-15-1 against the spread at home this season while Brooklyn is just 8-13 ATS on the road. Neither side is attractive to bet on tonight.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Indiana Pacers Odds, Spread and Total
The Indiana Pacers are one of the best home teams in the NBA this season, going 17-13-2 against the spread, but this game features a major clash of styles.
The No. 2 offense (Indiana) is taking on the No. 1 defense (Minnesota) in this one. I wouldn't be shocked to see this game go OVER the total, as the Pacers are 20-12 on the OVER at home and the Timberwolves are 18-13 on the OVER on the road.
Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total
This is the first meeting between Dallas and Miami this season, but there is a key trend that could lead to betting on Miami here.
The Heat are 13-7 ATS as a road underdog this season, one of the best marks in the NBA. Meanwhile, Dallas is below average as a home favorite, going 9-12 ATS on the season.
Toronto Raptors vs. Phoenix Suns Odds, Spread and Total
The Toronto Raptors were blown out in their last game, and now they are on the road against a Phoenix Suns team that is just 13-14-1 ATS as a home favoritte, but it upset the Denver Nuggets in Denver on Tuesday.
Toronto comes into this game with a 13-11-1 ATS record as a road dog, but it is 16-8-1 on the OVER in those games.
Boston Celtics vs. Denver Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total
Boston lost outright on the road to the Cleveland Cavaliers -- blowing a huge lead in that game. That moved the team to 19-10 straight up on the road, and now it takes on a Denver team that is 24-6 straight up at home.
This spread should be close, so Denver may be the bet here -- especially since the team is coming off a home loss. The Nuggets are 13-6 straight up after a loss this season.
Chicago Bulls vs. Golden State Warriors Odds, Spread and Total
This is the second night of a back-to-back for both teams.
In that spot this season, Golden State is 8-4-1 ATS (third best in the NBA) while the Bulls are 5-5 ATS. Don't be shocked if the Warriors handle business at home -- even though they've struggled as home favorites this season.
Chicago is an average 11-11 ATS as a road underdog.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings Odds, Spread and Total
This is the second night of a back-to-back for the Kings, who are just 3-6 ATS in that spot this season.
The Spurs are looking to bounce back from a road loss to Houston, but the team is just 15-18 ATS as a road dog.
