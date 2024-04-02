Best NBA Odds and Trends for Every Game Today (Tuesday, April 2)
Breaking down the best odds and trends to help you bet on the NBA on Tuesday, April 2.
By Peter Dewey
Tuesday night's NBA action features several teams that are battling for playoff position, including a Golden State Warriors-Dallas Mavericks showdown on TNT at 10 p.m. EST.
This isn't the only big game on TNT, as the Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers kick off the night of NBA action. There are playoff spots galore on the line when we look at some of the other matchups on the slate as well.
The Miami Heat and New York Knicks face off in the Eastern Conference while the Los Angeles Clippers and Sacramento Kings battle later in the night on the West Coast.
No matter how you're looking to bet on these games, the BetSided team has you covered with the latest odds and the best trends to know for each game. Let's dive in:
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Toronto Raptors Odds, Spread and Total
This is a prime spot for the Lakers, who are just 4-9 against the spread as road favorites. Los Angeles will have to face RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley (both listed as probable) in this game, but the Raptors have struggled as home dogs all season.
Toronto enters this matchup with a 5-16 ATS record in that spot this season.
New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat Odds, Spread and Total
The Miami Heat are favored at home in this one, a spot they are 13-14 against the spread in this season.
New York has been elite as a road favorite, but the team isn't as good as a road dog, going 9-11-1 ATS. Can the Knicks pull off the season sweep of Miami?
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Washington Wizards Odds, Spread and Total
The Bucks won't have Damian Lillard in this one, but they're still road favorites. Milwaukee is 13-15 ATS when favored on the road while the Wizards are 10-19-1 ATS when set as home dogs.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers Odds, Spread and Total
Oklahoma City comes into this game just 12-13 ATS when set as a road favorite, and both Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams are listed as questionable.
Tyrese Maxey is questionable for Philadelphia, and the team is just 3-6 ATS as a home dog this season.
Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total
Houston has not been great on the road straight up (12-24), and the team is 11-16-1 ATS as a road underdog.
Minnesota, who is still down Karl-Anthony Towns, comes into this game with a 13-17-2 ATS record as a home favorite.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total
The San Antonio Spurs are massive underdogs with both Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson ruled out in this matchup.
San Antonio is 18-18 ATS as a road dog, and ironically the Nuggets are18-18-1 ATS when favored at home this season. Jamal Murray's injury status (questionable) could move the line in this game.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Utah Jazz Odds, Spread and Total
Cleveland is favored on the road against a Utah team that won't have Lauri Markkanen or John Collins in this matchup.
The Cavs are 8-10-1 ATS as road favorites this season while the Jazz are 14-10 ATS as home underdogs.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Sacramento Kings Odds, Spread and Total
The Sacramento Kings have not been the best team to bet on at home this season, but this is just the fifth time all season they are home dogs, going 2-2 ATS in the first four meetings.
The Los Angeles Clippers are strugging to win against teams over .500 since the All-Star break, but they are 15-13 ATS on the season as a road favorite.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors Odds, Spread and Total
Dallas is a one-point underdog in this one, and the team is just 8-8 as a road dog this season. If this line flips, it's worth noting that Dallas is 17-4 ATS when favored on the road.
Golden State, on the other hand, has struggled at home, going 18-19 straight up and 15-21-1 against the spread.
