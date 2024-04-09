Best NBA Odds and Trends for Every Game Today (Tuesday, April 9)
Breaking down the best odds and trends to help you bet on the NBA on Tuesday, April 9.
By Peter Dewey
The final week of the 2023-24 NBA regular season is upon us!
After a nigh off on Monday, the NBA returns with a loaded 14-game slate that has a ton of playoff implications, especially in the Eastern Conference where the New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks are all in still in play for the No. 2 seed.
In the West, avoiding the play-in tournament picture is on the mind of many teams, and it starts with picking up a win on Tuesday. The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers (the current No. 10 and No. 9 seeds) have the biggest matchup there, as a win for either team could catapult it in the standings.
The BetSided team has you covered with the latest odds -- and some key trends to know -- for Tuesday's NBA action:
Best NBA Odds for Every Game Today
Best NBA Trends to Know for Tuesday, April 9
- The New Orleans Pelicans are just 2-5 in their last seven games without Brandon Ingram.
- The New York Knicks have a 16-3 record with OG Anunoby in the lineup this season.
- The Warriors are 12-8 against the spread as road underdogs, the fourth-best mark in the NBA.
- The Houston Rockets have the best ATS record at home in the NBA (26-13-1) this season.
- The Boston Celtics have played just two games as an underdog this season, going 1-1 ATS in those matchups.
- The Dallas Mavericks are an NBA-best 17-4 against the spread as road favorites this season.
- The Toronto Raptors are 5-17 ATS as home underdogs, the third-worst mark in the NBA.
- The Philadelphia 76ers are 29-8 straight up when Joel Embiid plays this season and 15-27 without him.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.