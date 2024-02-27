Best NBA Odds and Trends for Every Game Today (Tuesday, Feb. 27)
Breaking down the best odds and trends for every NBA game in action on Tuesday, Feb. 27.
By Peter Dewey
Looking to bet on a loaded 11-game NBA slate on Tuesday?
You've come to the right place, as here I'll discuss the best NBA odds available on Tuesday as well as some key trends to help bet on several games, including these matchups:
- Dallas Mavericks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- New Orleans Pelicans vs. New York Knicks
- Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics
- San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
There is plenty of star power in action -- and plenty of teams battling for playoff position -- as we creep closer to March in the 2023-24 NBA season.
Let's break down each game to help give bettors an edge early in the morning in the NBA market:
Dallas Mavericks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
As good as Dallas has been as a road favorite (11-3 ATS), the team has struggled a bit as a road dog, going 5-7 ATS this season.
Cleveland is 11-10-1 ATS as a home favorite, but the team is healthy for one of the first times all season after Donovan Mitchell returned to action on Sunday. Can the Cavs cover in this one?
Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic Odds, Spread and Total
Orlando has been money at home all season, going 10-3 against the spread as a home favorite -- the best mark in the NBA.
Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets have not looked great out of the All-Star break and are just 8-12 ATS as road dogs this season. Brooklyn is also playing the second night of a back-to-back (2-5-1 ATS in that spot) after playing the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday.
Golden State Warriors vs. Washington Wizards Odds, Spread and Total
The Washington Wizards have actually been a valuable bet when set as road underdogs, but the same can't be said when they're set as an underdog. Washington is just 8-15 against the spread in that spot heading into Tuesday's matchup with the Golden State Warriors.
The Warriors have been much better on the road this season than they were in the 2022-23 campaign, going 7-4 ATS as road favorites.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. New York Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
The New York Knicks are on the second night of a back-to-back after playing Detroit on Monday, and they are just 4-6 ATS in that spot this season.
New Orleans comes into this game with a 15-12-1 record against the spread on the road this season.
Utah Jazz vs. Atlanta Hawks Odds, Spread and Total
The Atlanta Hawks have lost Trae Young, a major blow to their playoff hopes. The team is also still the worst team in the NBA against the spread, going just 18-39 ATS this season.
However, Utah has been a much different team away from home this season, going just 12-16-1 ATS on the road compared to 19-10 ATS at home.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Boston is a major favorite against the Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers, and the team is looking to improve upon a 15-14 ATS record as a home favorite. Boston is winning those games by an average margin of 13.7 points per game.
The Sixers have struggled without Embiid, losing again on Sunday to Milwaukee. The team is 6-5 ATS as a road underdog, which is a solid mark since a lot of those games have come recently.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total
Victor Wembanyama vs. Rudy Gobert? Look out below for blocked shots!
Minnesota should roll in this game and keep its top spot in the Western Conference, but the Timberwolves are just 11-10-2 ATS as home favorites.
This young San Antonio team hasn't exactly thrived as a road dog, going 14-17 ATS this season.
Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls Odds, Spread and Total
Detroit is on the second night of a back-to-back, a spot the team is 5-5 ATS in this season.
Chicago has gone just 7-9 ATS as a home favorite, so this could be a spot to back the Pistons as road dogs against a borderline playoff team.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks Odds, Spread and Total
The Charlotte Hornets have been dreadful against the spread as road underdogs, going 10-18 ATS including a 36-point loss in Milwaukee on Feb. 9.
The Bucks are just 12-15-1 ATS as home favorites, but it's hard to trust the Hornets -- even with their recent 5-5 stretch -- as major underdogs.
Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Odds, Spread and Total
A TNT matchup for the upstart Oklahoma City Thunder? You love to see it.
OKC is in a prime spot to get a win and cover against a Houston team that is just 5-22 straight up and 9-17-1 ATS on the road this season.
The Thunder, on the other hand, are an impressive 17-7 ATS as home favorites this season.
Miami Heat vs. Portland Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total
Miami didn't have Jimmy Butler due to a suspension on Monday, but the star wing should return on Tuesday night on the second night of a back-to-back.
The Heat are 3-4-1 ATS on the second night of a back-to-back this season.
As for Portland, the team is just 10-12 ATS as home dog.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.