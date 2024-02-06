Best NBA Odds and Trends for Every Game Today (Tuesday, Feb. 6)
Breaking down the best odds and trends for every NBA game in action on Tuesday, Feb. 6.
By Peter Dewey
A 2021 NBA Finals rematch headlines Tuesday night's slate in the NBA as the Milwaukee Bucks are on the road to face the Phoenix Suns in the late game on TNT.
Milwaukee is just 1-3 since Doc Rivers took over as the team's head coach, while the Suns have been surging with Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker all healthy.
That matchup is one of seven on the docket Tuesday, and we also have the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat battling for position in the Eastern Conference and the New York Knicks looking to bounce back after their nine-game winning streak was snapped on Saturday night.
With so many games to dive into, we've got the best odds available and some trends to look out for in the NBA on Feb. 6:
Memphis Grizzlies vs. New York Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
The Knicks are massive favorites against a banged up Memphis team that lost by 40 points in its last game against the Boston Celtics.
New York is 12-7 ATS as a home favorite this season while the Grizzlies are 12-11 ATS as road underdogs. New York is 4-2 ATS as a double-digit favorite this season.
Houston Rockets vs. Indiana Pacers Odds, Spread and Total
For the 16th time this season, the Indiana Pacers find themselves favored at home -- and oddsmakers are expecting a rather sizable win for Indiana tonight.
The Houston Rockets have struggled on the road all season -- especially as underdogs -- going just 6-12-1 ATS in that spot. Indiana is 7-7-1 ATS as a home favorite.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Brooklyn Nets Odds, Spread and Total
Dallas is fresh off a win -- and cover -- on Monday night against the Philadelphia 76ers, moving it to an insane 9-2 ATS as a road favorite.
This is the second night of a back-to-back for both teams, as the Nets lost to the Golden State Warriors on Monday.
Dallas is No. 2 in the league ATS on the second night of back-to-backs this season (5-3) while the Nets are just 2-3-1.
Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat Odds, Spread and Total
Miami is a game back of Orlando in the Eastern Conference standings, but the team is favored at home on Tuesday.
The Heat are 9-10 ATS as home favorites and 9-16 ATS overall at Kaseya Center this season. Meanwhile, the Magic have covered the spread in 13 of 22 games as road underdogs.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Chicago Bulls Odds, Spread and Total
Could this be a spot for the Chicago Bulls to cover?
The team is solid as a home underdog this season, going 6-3-1 ATS. The Timberwolves, on the other hand, are 8-9 ATS as road favorites.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz Odds, Spread and Total
This is an interesting meeting, as Utah is the best home team in the NBA against the spread, going 17-6 ATS (10-4 ATS as a home dog) this season.
The Thunder are the No. 1 seed in the West, but can they are just 7-6 ATS as a road favorite.
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns Odds, Spread and Total
Can we trust the Bucks as road underdogs?
Milwaukee is a league-worst 1-3 ATS in that spot, and it has struggled since firing Adrian Griffin. The Suns aren't the best team ATS at home (6-14-1 ATS as home favorites), so this game will be tough to bet simply off trends.
