Best NBA Odds and Trends for Every Game Today (Tuesday, March 5)
Breaking down the best odds and trends for every NBA game in action on Tuesday night.
By Peter Dewey
There are two terrific NBA matchups on national television on Tuesday, starting with the Boston Celtics (No. 1 in the East) taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers (No. 3 in the East).
Then, the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns face off in the late window, and both teams could be in the mix for a Western Conference Finals berth this season. I'll be betting heavily on this slate, and there's a great way to get a quick look at the action... in this story!
With nine games in the NBA on Tuesday, I've compiled the latest odds -- and key trends to know -- for the action on March 5. If you're an NBA bettor, this is a great place to get started with your handicapping of the slate, and you can see which book has the most favorable odds for your pick.
Here's how things line up on Tuesday night:
Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets Odds, Spread and Total
Orlando has been elite against the spread all season long, and that includes as a road favorite, going 5-2 ATS this season.
Charlotte has not been terrible at home, posting a 13-13 ATS record as a home dog, but the team comes into this game on a four-game losing streak. Overall, the Hornets are just 8-22 straight up at home this season.
Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
The New York Knicks may not have Jalen Brunson (knee contusion) in this game, and the team has struggled without him in the 2023-24 campaign. New York is 1-3 without Brunson, with its only win coming against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Still, it's going to be hard to trust Atlanta against the spread, as the team is a league-worst 9-19 ATS on the road this season.
Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
Cleveland suffered a tough loss to the Knicks (wihthout Brunson for 47 minutes) on Sunday, but the team will look to bounce back as a home underdog in this one.
The Cavs haven't exactly been great as a home dog this season (2-4 ATS), and the team won't have Donovan Mitchell (knee) in this contest either. The Cavs are 7-6 when he doesn't play this season.
Boston is coming off a demolishing of the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, and the team enters this matchup at 11-12-3 ATS as a road favorite. Boston has covered in nine of its last 14 games as a road favorite.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets Odds, Spread and Total
The Philadelphia 76ers picked up a massive win on the road against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, improving them to 16-12 ATS away from Wells Fargo Center on the season.
Now, they get the Brooklyn Nets, who are on the second night of a back-to-back. Brooklyn is just 2-6-1 ATS in that spot this season -- the second-worst mark in the NBA.
Detroit Pistons vs. Miami Heat Odds, Spread and Total
The Miami Heat have been surging as of late, and now the team has an easy matchup with the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday.
Miami enters this game with an 11-11 record against the spread as a home favorite while the Pistons are 16-15 ATS as road dogs. Detroit has failed to cover in five of its last eight games.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Toronto Raptors Odds, Spread and Total
The Toronto Raptors won their first game without Scottie Barnes (fractured hand) on Sunday, but now they face a much tougher test against the New Orleans Pelicans.
New Orleans is just 6-8 ATS as a road favorite, but it's a much better team than the Hornets, who Toronto squeaked by on Sunday. The Raptors are just 5-9 ATS as home dogs this season.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets Odds, Spread and Total
The San Antonio Spurs are hot, upsetting the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers in their last two games.
Now, the team is a road dog against one of the best home teams in the NBA in the Houston Rockets. Houston is 20-10 straight up at home and 9-5-1 ATS as a home favorite. The Spurs, on the other hand, are 15-17 ATS as a road dogs in the 2023-24 campaign.
Indiana Pacers vs. Dallas Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total
Both the Pacers and Mavericks lost on Sunday, but Dallas is favored at home -- a spot where it is now 9-11 ATS on the season.
Indiana hasn't been great as a road underdog, going 9-9-1 against the spread.
Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total
The biggest matchup of the night is in Denver, where the Nuggets are money this season, going 24-5 straight up. Still, Denver is just 14-14-1 ATS in those games.
The Suns have struggled against the spread all season long, and the team looks like it'll be without Devin Booker. Phoenix is just 5-5 ATS as a road dog this season.
