Best NBA Odds and Trends for Every Game Today (Tuesday, May 14)
By Peter Dewey
With the New York Knicks-Indiana Pacers series and the Denver Nuggets-Minnesota Timberwolves matchup tied at two games apiece, Game 5 on Tuesday night in both series is going to be massive.
In the Knicks-Pacers matchup, the home team is undefeated in the series, but the opposite is true for Denver and Minnesota, with the road team going 4-0.
No matter how you plan on betting on the NBA playoffs tonight, the BetSided team has you covered with the latest odds -- and some key trends -- for both of these playoff games.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Pacers +2.5 (-110)
- Knicks -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Pacers: +120
- Knicks: -142
Total
- 216 (Over -110/Under -110)
The Indiana Pacers evened this series with two wins at home -- keeping them perfect at Gainbridge Fieldhouse this postseason -- but can they win on the road?
New York is 4-1 straight up in five games at home, but the biggest trend to note may be when the Knicks don't have OG Anunoby, who is dealing with a hamstring injury. New York is 26-5 when OG plays this season but just 13-16 when he sits.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Timberwolves +4 (-110)
- Nuggets -4 (-110)
Moneyline
- Timberwolves: +145
- Nuggets: -175
Total
- 205.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
The road team is 4-0 in this series after Denver evened the series in Game 4 in Minnesota on Sunday night.
The Nuggets are now back at home, where they went 33-8 during the regular season, but they lost both games to Minnesota to open the series.
This is a tough spot for the Wolves, who need to steal a game in Denver (again) to win this series, but they are 12-9 ATS as road dogs in the 2023-24 campaign.
