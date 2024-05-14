Betsided

Best NBA Odds and Trends for Every Game Today (Tuesday, May 14)

Breaking down the best odds and trends for each of the NBA playoff games on Tuesday, May 14.

By Peter Dewey

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball.
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball. / Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
With the New York Knicks-Indiana Pacers series and the Denver Nuggets-Minnesota Timberwolves matchup tied at two games apiece, Game 5 on Tuesday night in both series is going to be massive.

In the Knicks-Pacers matchup, the home team is undefeated in the series, but the opposite is true for Denver and Minnesota, with the road team going 4-0.

No matter how you plan on betting on the NBA playoffs tonight, the BetSided team has you covered with the latest odds -- and some key trends -- for both of these playoff games.

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

  • Pacers +2.5 (-110)
  • Knicks -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Pacers: +120
  • Knicks: -142

Total

  • 216 (Over -110/Under -110)

The Indiana Pacers evened this series with two wins at home -- keeping them perfect at Gainbridge Fieldhouse this postseason -- but can they win on the road?

New York is 4-1 straight up in five games at home, but the biggest trend to note may be when the Knicks don't have OG Anunoby, who is dealing with a hamstring injury. New York is 26-5 when OG plays this season but just 13-16 when he sits.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

  • Timberwolves +4 (-110)
  • Nuggets -4 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Timberwolves: +145
  • Nuggets: -175

Total

  • 205.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

The road team is 4-0 in this series after Denver evened the series in Game 4 in Minnesota on Sunday night.

The Nuggets are now back at home, where they went 33-8 during the regular season, but they lost both games to Minnesota to open the series.

This is a tough spot for the Wolves, who need to steal a game in Denver (again) to win this series, but they are 12-9 ATS as road dogs in the 2023-24 campaign.

