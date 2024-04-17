Best NBA Odds and Trends for Every Game Today (Wednesday, April 17)
Breaking down the best odds and trends to help you bet on the NBA on Wednesday, April 17.
By Peter Dewey
After some fun play-in tournament action in the Western Conference on Tuesday night, the Eastern Conference now takes center stage on Wednesday with two more matchups.
The Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers kick off the night at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN with the winner advancing as the No. 7 seed to play the New York Knicks in the first round of the playoffs.
Then, the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks hope to keep their season alive in the No. 9 vs. No. 10 matchup. Chicago enters that game as a slight favorite at home.
Looking to bet on the NBA tonight? The BetSided team has you covered with the latest odds and trends for these play-in tournament matchups:
Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers Odds, Spread and Total
Miami lost in the play-in tournament as the No. 7 seed last season before winning the game for the No. 8 spot, but it'll try to avoid that in this matchup.
The Sixers are an impressive team as home favorites (21-11 against the spread), and they went 31-8 when Joel Embiid played this seson. Meanwhile, Miami comes into this game with the second best record in the NBA as a road dog (16-9 ATS) this season.
Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls Odds, Spread and Total
Atlanta was the worst team in the NBA against the spread this season and lost the season series to the Bulls. Not ideal.
Still, the team may have a shot as a road underdog, as Chicago is just 8-13 ATS when favored at home. The Bulls went 1-1 in the play-in tournament last season, losing to Miami in the No. 8 seed game.
