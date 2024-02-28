Best NBA Odds and Trends for Every Game Today (Wednesday, Feb. 28)
Breaking down the best odds and trends for every NBA game in action on Wednesday, Feb. 28.
By Peter Dewey
Wednesday's action in the NBA is a little lighter than Tuesday's, as there are just six games.
That doesn't mean that there is a shortage of good basketball though, as two Western Conference showdowns are set to take place with the Los Angeles Lakers taking on the Los Angeles Clippers and the Denver Nuggets hosting the Sacramento Kings.
No matter how you plan on betting on the NBA on Wednesday, you're going to want the latest odds -- and trends -- for each game to help bet the best number available in the market.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Indiana Pacers Odds, Spread and Total
This is the second game of a back-to-back for New Orleans, who is 5-4 ATS in that spot this season.
Meanwhile, Indiana has thrived at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, going 16-13-2 against the spread on the season.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Toronto Raptors Odds, Spread and Total
Dallas is a shocking 11-3 ATS as a road favorite, the best mark in the NBA this season, but the Raptors are coming off an outright win as dogs in their last game.
This is also the second game of a B2B for Dallas.
Toronto is just 5-7 overall as a home dog in the 2023-24 campaign.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total
Minnesota is heavily favored against a shorthanded Memphis team that is 13-11 against the spread as a road dog this season.
This is the second game of a back-to-back for the Wolves, a spot that the team is 4-3 ATS in this season.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls Odds, Spread and Total
The Chicago Bulls are 7-4-1 ATS as a home underdog this season, and they've played the Cleveland Cavaliers tough, losing by three in the last meeting between the teams.
The Cavs are playing the second night of a back-to-back, a spot that they're 3-5-1 ATS.
Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total
The Denver Nuggets are one of the best home teams in the NBA, going 22-5 straight up and 13-13-1 against the spread.
The Kings have been solid as road underdogs, going 10-6 ATS this season.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers Odds, Spread and Total
After winning the first two meetings this season, the Lakers lost their last game against the Clippers.
This season, Los Angeles is 10-10 ATS as a road underdog, but this may feel like more of a home game for the Lakers. The Clippers, on the other hand, are 14-12 ATS as home favorit
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
