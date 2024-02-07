Best NBA Odds and Trends for Every Game Today (Wednesday, Feb. 7)
Breaking down the best odds and trends for every NBA game in action on Wednesday, Feb. 7.
By Peter Dewey
Wednesday's NBA action features seven games, highlighted by a Golden State Warriors-Philadelphia 76ers game that won't have Joel Embiid (knee surgery) in action.
In the late slate, the New Orleans Pelicans are looking to gain some ground in the Western Conference when they take on the red hot Los Angeles Clippers.
If you plan on betting on the NBA tonight, look no further than this story. I'm breaking down the latest odds (with widgets to accompany them) and some key trends to look out for on Wednesday night.
Toronto Raptors vs. Charlotte Hornets Odds, Spread and Total
The Toronto Raptors are reeling right now, but they find themselves favored by nearly seven points on the road against the Charlotte Hornets, who have dropped eight in a row.
Toronto is just 2-2 ATS when favored on the road this season, but the Hornets are one of the worst home teams in the league, going 9-12 ATS as home dogs and just 5-20 straight up at Spectrum Center.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards Odds, Spread and Total
The Cavs are looking to keep their winning streak going (it's at six in a row) when they take on the 9-40 Washington Wizards.
The Cavs have been solid as road favorites, going 5-4-1 ATS, but the Wizards have struggled as home dogs, going just 6-14 ATS. This could be an auto fade of Washington against one of the NBA's top teams.
Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers Odds, Spread and Total
This is an interesting game, as the Sixers are just 4-11 straight up this season with Joel Embiid, but the Warriors have not met expectations so far in the 2023-24 campaign.
After covering against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, the Warriors are 4-4 ATS as road favorites.
Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
This game could get ugly.
Boston is fresh off of two days of rest, and Atlanta allowed nearly 150 points in its last game, dropping to 27th in defensive rating in the process.
Boston is heavily favored -- as we'd expect -- but the team is just 14-12 ATS as a home favorite this season. That being said, Atlanta is a league worst 14-36 ATS this season.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Miami Heat Odds, Spread and Total
This is the second game of a back-to-back for Miami, who domianted the Orlando Magic at home on Tuesday night.
The Heat are just 1-4-1 ATS in that spot, but they did improve to 10-10 ATS as home favorites with Tuesday night's win. The Spurs, on the other hand, are a pedestrian 11-12 ATS as road dogs.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Clippers Odds, Spread and Total
This is easily the game of the night, but it's one that may not go well for the Pelicans.
The Clippers are fresh off of a road trip, and they are one of the best teams when favored in the NBA, going 14-8 ATS as home favorites.
New Orleans is also elite as a road dog, going 9-4-1 ATS. That's the second best mark in the NBA this season. These team have split the season series with New Orleans winning a game by 10 and LA winning one by 16.
Detroit Pistons vs. Sacramento Kings Odds, Spread and Total
The Sacramento Kings road trip is finally over, and the team gets a cupcake matchup at home against the six-win Pistons on Wednesday night.
Detroit is 11-11 ATS as a road underdog this season, and it may have a chance to cover against the Kings, who are 9-11 ATS as home favorites.
Still, I like the Kings to get a win at home against this struggling Detroit team.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
