Best NBA Odds and Trends for Every Game Today (Wednesday, March 6)
Breaking down the best odds and trends for every NBA game in action on Wednesday night.
By Peter Dewey
There are eight games to wager on in the NBA on Wednesday night, including an elite matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks on ESPN.
Can Golden State bounce back from an embarrassing loss in Boston on Sunday?
That's one storyline to look into as teams battle for playoff position in their respective conferences down the stretch of this season. No matter how you plan on betting on the NBA on Wednesday, you'll want to get the best odds and trends available to you for this slate.
Here's a look at Wednesday night's action:
Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards Odds, Spread and Total
Washington has dropped 15 games in a row, and the team is a dreadful 8-16 against the spread as home underdog.
That could set up well for Orlando on the second night of a back-to-back. The Magic are 6-6 ATS in that spot this season.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks Odds, Spread and Total
The Cavs and Hawks are both on the second night of a back-to-back in this one.
Donovan Mitchell (knee) and Trae Young (finger) both won't play in this game.
In the second night of back-to-backs, the Cavs are just 3-6-1 ATS while Atlanta is even worse at 3-7 ATS.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Philadelphia 76ers Odds, Spread and Total
This is the second night of a back-to-back for Philly as well, and the team is 5-6 in that spot this season.
Memphis has been hard to trust with all of its injuries, but the team is 15-11 against the spread as a road underdog in the 2023-24 campaign.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Houston Rockets Odds, Spread and Total
After beating the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, the Clippers dropped the second leg of a back-to-back, keeping them a few games back of the No. 1 seed in the West. Los Angeles is 12-9 ATS as a road favorite this season.
This matchup won't be easy, as Houston has been feisty at home, going 10-5 ATS as a home dog. This is the second night of a back-to-back for the Rockets, who are 6-4-1 ATS in that spot this season.
Chicago Bulls vs. Utah Jazz Odds, Spread and Total
The Utah Jazz moved to 9-4 against the spread as home favorites with a win on Monday, and now they'll take on the Chicago Bulls, who are 17-13 ATS on the road this season.
Utah has not played well as of late after going to a younger rotation, and the team was down Lauri Markkanen in its last game.
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State Warriors Odds, Spread and Total
Golden State was embarrassed in Boston in its last game, but now it gets back to Chase Center to host a Bucks team that came from behind to beat the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday.
Milwaukee has covered the spread in six straight games and eight of its last 10. The Warriors, on the other hand, are 9-15 ATS as home favorites and just 13-17-1 ATS overall at home.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total
After winning the first two meetings with Portland by 40 or more points, the Thunder squeaked by in the last meeting between these teams, winning by two.
Can Portland cover the spread as a home dog on Wednesday? The Blazers are just 10-13 ATS in that spot this season.
Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers Odds, Spread and Total
Don't sleep on the Kings in this spot, as the team is 19-13 against the spread on the road this season, including 11-7 ATS as a road underdog.
The Lakers have been playing better as of late, beating the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, but they are just 10-12 ATS when favored at home this season.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.