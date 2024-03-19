Best NBA Odds and Trends for Every Game (Tuesday, March 19)
Breaking down the best odds and trends to help you bet on the NBA on Tuesday, March 19.
By Peter Dewey
Tuesday's action in the NBA features just five games, one of the shorter slates that we've seen since the league's All-Star break.
Still, there are plenty of ways to bet on the action on Tuesday night, starting by looking at the trends for each game. Here at BetSided, we share key trends to know and the best odds available (through widgets) to help bettors get a jump start on every NBA slate.
With tonight's games featuring a clash between two of the game's best centers -- Rudy Gobert and Nikola Jokic -- let's dive into the odds:
Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic Odds, Spread and Total
The Orlando Magic extended their NBA-best record against the spread as a home favorite to 15-3 with a win over Toronto on Sunday.
Now, the team gets a favorable matchup with the Charlotte Hornets, who are just 12-22 against the spread as road dogs this season -- the second-worst mark in the NBA.
Houston Rockets vs. Washington Wizards Odds, Spread and Total
The Washington Wizards are home dogs in this meeting, a spot that they're just 8-18 against the spread in after a blowout loss to Boston on Sunday.
Houston has struggled on the road (9-24 straight up), but the team has won seven of its last 10 games overall. The Rockets are 3-3 ATS as a road favorites.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Brooklyn Nets Odds, Spread and Total
The Brooklyn Nets blew a double-digit lead on Sunday to lose to the San Antonio Spurs, and now they take on a red-hot New Orleans team that has won seven of its last 10 games.
The Pels are 9-8 against the spread as home favorites while the Nets are 8-9-3 ATS as home dogs.
Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs Odds, Spread and Total
One of the best trends in all of basketball gets a chance to keep going on Tuesday. Dallas comes into this meeting with a 14-3 against-the-spread record as a road favorite, the best mark in the NBA.
Can the Mavs handle Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs? San Antonio is 12-15 ATS as a home dog.
Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total
The Denver Nuggets haven't been nearly as effective on the road, but they get a shot at the Minnesota Timberwolves, who are playing the second night of a back-to-back, on Tuesday.
Denver is just 15-19-1 ATS on the road after losing outright to Dallas on Sunday. The Wolves come into this game with a 4-6 ATS record on the second night of a back-to-back in the 2023-24 campaign.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
