Best NBA Odds and Trends for Every Playoff Game Today (Friday, May 10)
By Peter Dewey
We have two opposite series entering crucial Game 3s on Friday night, and I'll explain why.
In the Eastern Conference, the New York Knicks handled business at home, riding a huge comeback in Game 2 to take a 2-0 series lead on the Indiana Pacers with the series shifting to Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
However, in the Western Conference, the defending champion Denver Nuggets lost both of their games at home, and they are now down 2-0 againt the Minnesota Timberwolves with a must-win Game 3 on the line.
No team has ever erased a 3-0 series deficit, so both Indiana and Denver have their backs against the wall entering Friday's action.
No matter how you plan to bet on these NBA playoff games, the BetSided team has you covered with the latest odds, trends and more!
Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
New York survived Game 2 despite trailing by 10 at the half, but going on the road is going to be a much different animal, especially since OG Anunoby and Jalen Brunson were banged up on Wednesday.
Brunson missed most of the first half with a foot injury, but he returned to finish Game 2, scoring 24 points in the second half. The bigger issue may be Anunoby, who injured his hamstring and did not return. If he suffered more than just a cramp, he's likely going to miss the rest of the series.
New York is 2-1 straight up on the road in these playoffs, but overall the team is just 13-13-1 against the spread as a road dog. Indiana isn't much better when favored at home, going 16-15-1 ATS this season.
However, the Pacers are a perfect 3-0 straight up at home in the playoffs.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total
Let's see what the defending champs are made of.
Denver is 5-5 against the spread as a road underdog this season, and it has struggled mightily on offense in this series. It's certainly possible that the Nuggets could turn things around, but the Wolves were an impressive 30-11 at home in the regular season.
Minnesota comes into this game 6-0 in the playoffs, but it is just 16-21-2 against the spread as a home favorite. The team could still win this game without covering, even with a shorter spread on Friday.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.