Best NBA Odds and Trends for Every Playoff Game Today (Monday, April 22)
Breaking down the best odds and trends for the NBA playoff action on Monday, April 22.
By Peter Dewey
The first set of Game 2s in the NBA Playoffs will tip off on Monday night, and boy do we have some good ones.
After narrowly beating the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 1, the New York Knicks are hoping Jalen Brunson can bounce back from an 8-for-26 shooting night to lead the team to a commanding 2-0 series lead on Monday.
Then, in the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Lakers are aiming to snap an eight-game losing streak against the Denver Nuggets after blowing a small halftime lead in Game 1.
Plus, the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers battle in their Game 2 after the Cleveland defense stifled the Magic in Game 1.
Not matter how you plan to bet on Monday's playoff action, the BetSided team has you covered with the best odds -- and some key trends -- for these games. Let's break down the action!
If you’re looking to bet on any game in the NBA playoffs, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets -- if their bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
Cleveland made quick work of Orlando, who really struggled to score (83 points) in Game 1.
The Magic have been against the spread darlings all season, but they are just 15-14 ATS as road dogs.
Cleveland has been below average as a home favorite (15-17-1 ATS), but the defense for the Cavs really showed up in Game 1. The UNDER could be the play if we're basing a wager off the first meeting of this series.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
Saturday night's win moved the New York Knicks to 18-13 against the spread as a home favorite, but the team certainly made things interesting after blowing a double-digit lead in the second half.
Philly comes into this game with a 12-11 ATS record as a road dog, but the team has struggled against New York, scoring 100 points for the first time this season against the Knicks in five tries on Saturday.
As 5.5-point favorites, the Knicks are expected to take a commanding 2-0 series lead.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total
Dating back to last season's Western Conference Finals, Denver has now won eight straight games in this matchup.
The Lakers hung around in Game 1, but they couldn't close things out -- playing an awful third quarter -- in the loss.
On the season, Denver is 21-19-1 ATS as a home favorite, but the Lakers are 14-12 ATS as road underdogs. Denver could be a great moneyline piece after going 33-8 at Ball Arena in the regular season.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.