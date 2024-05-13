Best NBA Odds and Trends for Every Playoff Game Today (Monday, May 13)
By Peter Dewey
It doesn't get much better than the NBA playoff action on Monday night, as there are two crucial Game 4s that could flip the Boston Celtics-Cleveland Cavaliers series and the Dallas Mavericks-Oklahoma City Thunder matchup.
Will Boston and Dallas take commanding 3-1 leads?
Or, will OKC and Cleveland even things up and turn these matchups in the best of three games with a trip to the Conference Finals on the line.
The BetSided team has you covered with the latest odds -- and some key trends -- for both of these playoff games on Monday night:
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Celtics -8.5 (-110)
- Cavs +8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Celtics: -340
- Cavs: +270
Total
- 207 (Over -110/Under -110)
The Boston Celtics are now a perfect 3-0 against the spread and straight up on the road this postseason, dominating Cleveland in the second half of Game 3.
Donovan Mitchell (31.7 points per game in the series) has been terrific for the Cavs, but the rest of the team hasn't given him enough help in both losses in this series.
Cleveland enters Game 4 with just a 4-5 ATS record when set as an underdog at home.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Thunder +1.5 (-112)
- Mavericks -1.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Thunder: +100
- Mavericks: -120
Total
- 214.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Dallas is now 18-14 against the spread as a home favorite after taking Game 3 and barely covering the 2.5-point spread.
We have a similar line in Game 4 with the Thunder looking to even the series and reclaim home-court advantage.
OKC has struggled as a road underdog (7-8-1 against the spread) this season, and it likely needs to make some rotation adjustments with Josh Giddey sitting at -28 in his plus/minus through three games.
