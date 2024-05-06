Best NBA Odds and Trends for Every Playoff Game Today (Monday, May 6)
By Peter Dewey
After Game 7 between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic wrapped up the first round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, we now turn our focus to the final eight teams left standing.
There are two matchups to bet on Monday, including Game 2 between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets after the Wolves pulled off a road upset as 4.5-point underdogs in Game 1 on Saturday.
In the Eastern Conference, the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers kick off their series at Madison Square Garden with the Knicks favored at home.
No matter how you plan on betting on the NBA action on Monday, the BetSided team has you covered with the best odds and key trends to know for each of these games.
Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
During the regular season, Indiana took two of the three meetings against the Knicks, but one of those games was directly after the OG Anunuby trade where the Knicks had very few players available.
The Pacers have thrived as road underdogs, going 14-11-1 against the spread, while the Knicks are 18-15 agains the spread when favored at home this season. New York is 2-1 at Madison Square Garden this postseason, covering the spread in just one of those games.
These two teams are very different in their style of play, as the Pacers are No. 2 in the league in pace while the Knicks are No. 30.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total
Minnesota shocked Denver, who had not lost a playoff game at home since Game 2 of the NBA Finals last season, in Game 1.
The Wolves and Nuggets split their season series, but Anthony Edwards and company are a perfect 5-0 so far this postseason.
After Game 1, Minnesota is now 11-9 ATS as a road underdog while the Nuggets are just 21-22-1 against the spread as home favorites. Denver has not covered the spread at a high rate this postseason, going 2-4 ATS.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
