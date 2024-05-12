Best NBA Odds and Trends for Every Playoff Game Today (Sunday, May 12)
By Peter Dewey
Two massive Game 4s take place in the NBA on Sunday, with both the Denver Nuggets and Indiana Pacers looking to even their respective series.
The Pacers picked up a massive win at home in Game 3 against the New York Knicks, and with OG Anunoby still out for New York, Indiana may have a real chance to steal this series since the Knicks' bench is decimated by injuries.
Out West, Denver essentially kept its season alive with a Game 3 win in Minnesota, but it finds itself as an underdog on the road again after squandering Games 1 and 2 at Ball Arena.
No matter how you plan to bet on these playoff games, we have the latest odds and some key trends to know for Sunday's action:
All odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Knicks +5.5 (-110)
- Pacers -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Knicks: +180
- Pacers: -218
Total
- 218.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
The Knicks covered the spread as road dogs in Game 3, moving to 14-13-1 ATS in that spot this season. While Indiana won the game, we saw New York take a similar path against the Philadelphia 76ers, eventually winning Game 4 as a major underdog.
The Pacers (16-16-1 ATS as home favorites) have yet to lose a home game this postseason.
Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Nuggets +2.5 (-110)
- Timberwolves -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Nuggets: +120
- Timberwolves: -142
Total
- 204.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Are the Nuggets back?
Denver's offense finally got going in Game 3 in Minnesota, dropping the Wolves to 16-22-2 against the spread when favored at home this season.
It was just the first loss of the postseason for Minnesota, but it's notable nonetheless since Denver now has a chance to even this series -- and steal home-court advantage back -- on Sunday.
The Nuggets are 5-6 straight up when set as road underdogs in the 2023-24 season.
