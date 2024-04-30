Best NBA Odds and Trends for Every Playoff Game Today (Tuesday, April 30)
Breaking down the best odds and trends for each of the NBA playoff games on Tuesday, April 30.
By Peter Dewey
An Eastern Conference team has yet to punch its ticket to the second round of the playoffs, but two teams will have that chance in their respective Game 5 matchups on Tuesday night.
The Indiana Pacers are looking to upset the Milwaukee Bucks in five games, but they'll have to pick up a road win in Milwaukee to do so on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the New York Knicks are back at Madison Square Garden with a chance to end Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers' season after taking Game 4 in Philly.
While those teams are looking to either move on or keep their season alive, the No. 4 vs. No. 5 matchup is tied at two apiece heading into Game 5 in Cleveland. The Cleveland Cavaliers desperately need to bounce back after two blowout losses in Orloand, but this young Magic team may be finding its footing in the playoffs.
With so much at stake, how should bettors wager on this NBA playoff action?
The BetSided team has you covered with the latest odds and some key trends to know for Tuesday night's games:
Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
The Knicks were one of the better teams in the NBA at home in the regular season, going 27-14 straight up, and they're 2-0 in the playoffs.
Still, the Knicks are just 1-1 ATS as home favorites this postseason after failing to cover in Game 2. Philadelphia and New York have also played some really low-scoring games this postseason outside of Game 3.
The UNDER could be worth a look here, but the Knicks ATS record as home favorites (18-14 overall) does give them a slight edge in my eyes in Game 5.
Orlandp Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
The home team is 4-0 straight up this series, and the Magic have been slightly worse against the spread on the road (15-15 ATS as road dogs) than at home (21-6 as home favorites).
Still, the Cavs looked lifeless in the last two games, and it's possible that Orlando's young team is settling into the playoffs after a couple rough shooting nights in Cleveland.
It's also worth noting that the UNDER has hit in three of the four games in this series.
Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Odds, Spread and Total
Indiana is favored on the road in this game with Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo both listed as doubtful for this game.
The Pacers went just 7-8 against the spread as road favorites this season, but Milwaukee is at a serious deficit if both stars sit out. With Lillard in Game 1, the Bucks won and covered as home underdogs.
