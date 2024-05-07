Best NBA Odds and Trends for Every Playoff Game Today (Tuesday, May 7)
By Peter Dewey
Both No. 1 seeds in the NBA playoffs are in action on Tuesday night, as the Boston Celtics host the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Oklahoma City Thunder host the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the conference semifinals.
Cleveland is fresh off of a Game 7 win on Sunday while Boston and OKC have been resting for quite some time after making quick work of the No. 8 seeds in the first round.
How do oddsmakers view each of these Game 1s on Tuesday night? The odds suggest that we'll see a pair of home teams winning.
No matter how you plan to bet on the Game 1 action on Tuesday night, the BetSided team has you covered with the best odds and trends to know for these playoff matchups:
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
The Boston Celtics are massive favorites in Game 1 after the Cleveland Cavaliers went the distance against the Orlando Magic in the first round.
Boston is 24-18-2 against the spread this season as a home favorite, and it has a major rest advantage in this game after beating Miami in just five games. The C's are 15-12-1 in that spot this season.
Cleveland, on the other hand, is 0-3 on the road in these playoffs, falling to 10-14 ATS as a road underdog.
During the regular season, Boston went 2-1 against the Cavs, only losing on the road in the third meeting.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Odds, Spread and Total
The Thunder and Mavs met four times during the regular season, with OKC taking three of those matchup. However, the one Dallas win was a big one -- a 146-111 win back on Feb. 10.
This season, the Thunder have thrived when favored at home, going 24-13 against the spread and winning those games by an average margin of 15.3 points per game.
Dallas enters Game 1 with just a 9-10 ATS record as a road underdog, but the team did steal Games 2 and 5 in Los Angeles in the first round.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
