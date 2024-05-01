Best NBA Odds and Trends for Every Playoff Game Today (Wednesday, May 1)
Breaking down the best odds and trends for each of the NBA playoff games on Wednesday, May 1.
By Peter Dewey
A pair of Game 5s take place in the NBA on Wednesday night, as the Boston Celtics have a chance to close out the Miami Heat in the early window in Boston.
Then, later on in the night, the Dallas Mavericks are favorites on the road against the Los Angeles Clippers in a massive Game 5 with the series tied at two games apiece. The Dallas-LA matchup has arguably been the best of the playoffs, and it's now just a Best of 3 with two games -- if needed -- at Crypto.com Arena.
If you're looking to bet on the NBA playoff action tonight, the BetSided team has you covered with the latest odds and trends to know for each matchup:
Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Boston is heavily favored to finish the series against the Miami Heat, who simply haven't had enough offense the last two games to take down the league No. 1 team.
Entering this game, the C's are 23-18-2 against the spread when favored at home while Miami is 18-10 ATS as a road underdog -- the second-best mark in the NBA.
So far in this series, the road team is 3-1 straight up and the UNDER has hit three of four games, including each Boston win.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers Odds, Spread and Total
During the regular season, Dallas posted the best record against the spread as a road favorite, and the team is now 19-5 ATS in that spot after the first four games of this series.
The Clippers have gone 2-0 when Kawhi Leonard (knee) sits this postseason, but they are just 2-4 ATS as home underdogs. This series has been interesting with big leads getting blown and turning into close games, and oddsmakers seem to think we're in for another close on on Wednesday.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
