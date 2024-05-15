Best NBA Odds and Trends for Every Playoff Game Today (Wednesday, May 15)
By Peter Dewey
Another day in the NBA playoffs, another pair of Game 5s with massive implications for the chase of this season's Larry O'Brien Trophy.
The Boston Celtics have a chance to close out the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5, as Boston is looking to exorcise some playoff demons at home where it has been very average over the last few seasons.
In the Western Conference, the Dallas Mavericks are looking to rebound from a blown lead in Game 4 at home to take command of their series against the Oklahoma City Thunder. OKC is now favored to win the series after re-taking the home-court advantage.
No matter how you plan to bet on these two matchups, the BetSided team has you covered with the odds and some key trends for Wednesday's matchups:
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Cavs +14.5 (-110)
- Celtics -14.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Cavs: +850
- Celtics: -1450
Total
- 204.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
This spread signals that it's likely both Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen miss this game. Cleveland was just an eight-point dog at home in Game 4 before Mitchell was ruled out.
Still, the Cavs covered the spread in Game 4 at home, losing by just seven points, and they also won outright in Boston in Game 2. The Celtics have struggled at home in recent postseasons, going 14-14 straight up at TD Garden over the last four seasons.
Cleveland is just 11-15 ATS as a road dog this season, but this is a ton of points to give a team in a win-or-go-home matchup.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Mavericks +4 (-110)
- Thunder -4 (-110)
Moneyline
- Mavericks: +145
- Thunder: -175
Total
- 213 (Over -108/Under -112)
Dallas blew a double-digit lead in Game 4 at home, and now it finds itself as the underdog in this series against the top-seeded Thunder.
OKC dominated at home in the regular season, going 33-8 straight up, and it is 25-14 against the spread as a home favorite (including playoffs).
While Dallas has won multiple games on the road this postseason, including Game 2 in this series, the Mavs are just 10-11 ATS as road dogs in the 2023-24 campaign.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
