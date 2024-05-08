Best NBA Odds and Trends for Every Playoff Game Today (Wednesday, May 8)
By Peter Dewey
We've reached the point in the NBA playoffs where there are going to be some one-game nights, a sad sight for us NBA fans that want nonstop basketball all postseason.
Still, we have a terrific matchup on Wednesday between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers, as Game 1 of this series came down to the wire with the Knicks pulling out a four-point win at home.
A couple of tough calls -- including an offensive foul on Myles Turner -- helped the Knicks in Game 1, but Indiana showed that it can still push pace against the slowest paced team in the NBA. Does that change how oddsmakers view these teams in Game 2?
Not matter how you want to bet on this matchup, the BetSided team has you covered with coverage for this game, including the best odds and trends available:
Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
The Knicks are still favored in Game 2, but the spread has dropped after Indiana covered in Game 1 to improve to 15-11-1 ATS as a road underdog this season.
New York has played a ton of close games this postseason, winning just one game by more than five points despite a 5-2 straight up record.
It may be worth betting on the Pacers again to cover the spread, especially since they led for the majority of Game 1.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
