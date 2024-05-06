Best NBA Player Prop for Anthony Edwards in Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game 2
The star of the 2023 NBA playoffs was Nikola Jokic but the star of the 2024 NBA playoffs has been Anthony Edwards.
Going into Game 2, having already gained homecourt advantage, Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves will look to strengthen their grip on the series by going up 2-0.
But will the resolve of the defending champions be able to slow down Edwards? Or will the budding superstar enforce his will on the game again tonight?
Best Prop for Anthony Edwards in Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game 2
- Anthony Edwards OVER 28.5 Points
Anthony Edwards OVER 28.5 Points
Look for Edwards to continue his dominant postseason play by going over his points prop which is set at 28.5.
Other props were considered here such as UNDER 3.5 Turnovers (13 of the last 14 against Denver) and OVER 34.5 Points and Rebounds (six of the last nine against Denver). But his points prop seemed like the surest thing between those lines for a few reasons.
The first being, Edwards averaged 31.6 points per game in the series against the Nuggets last season. That included four out of five games where he went over 28.5 points.
The second reason is that Edwards elevates his game in the playoffs. He averaged just 21 points against the Nuggets in the regular season last year before erupting to the tune of the aformentioned 31.6 points per game. In this postseason we have seen that exact trend take place.
In the regular season, Edwards averaged 25.9 points per game and in the playoffs he is putting up a whopping 33.4 points per game. In the four games against the Nuggets this year he logged 24, 30, 25 and 25 points but in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals he put up 43 points.
And the final reason is that Edwards is mainly being guarded by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. In 47% of minutes in the 2023 playoffs, Caldwell-Pope was the main defender on Edwards with Aaron Gordon being the second-closest at eight percent.
It has now become apparent that it is too much to ask of Caldwell-Pope to guard Edwards on a consistent basis but we'll see if head coach Mike Malone will pull the trigger and get Gordon on Edwards full-time. If that ends up happening, that could effect Edwards but for now ride this play until notified otherwise.
Find Patrick Previty's NBA betting record here.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.