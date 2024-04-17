Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Wednesday’s Play-In Tournament Games
The player props to take action on for the NBA play-in tournament on Wednesday.
The NBA Play-In Tournament rolls on Wednesday with playoff matchups to be determined out of the Eastern conference.
The Philadelphia 76ers will host the Miami Heat in the 7-8 matchup, while the Atlanta Hawks travel to face the Chicago Bulls in the 9-10 game, which is a win or go home game. Here’s how to play it in Wednesday’s matchups.
Prop Bets for Wednesday’s Games
- Tyrese Maxey OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made
- DeMar DeRozan OVER 28.5 Points
- Clint Capela UNDER 12.5 Rebounds
Tyrese Maxey OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made
The Philadelphia 76ers begin their run to the postseason tonight, as they host the Miami Heat for a chance to advance into the playoffs. I’m focusing on Tyrese Maxey in this game for Philly, as he has quickly become a star in the NBA this season. His 3-point total line is set at 2.5, which is eye-raising due to his efficiency from beyond the arc.
Maxey ranks eighth in the NBA in 3-point shots attempted per game, averaging 8.13 across the season. He is a high volume shooter who isn’t afraid to pull up from deep whenever he feels it.
Maxey was also the one responsible for carrying the weight in Embiid’s absence while he was sidelined for around two months.
The Sixers are a strong team in this play-in tournament and if it weren’t for the injuries, this would arguably be a top three team in the Eastern conference. Maxey has been the focal point of the offense, and is almost certainly going to win most improved player in the NBA.
He continues to elevate his game when it matters the most. Back his over on the 3-point total with confidence.
DeMar DeRozan OVER 28.5 Points
The Chicago Bulls have been attempting to piece together success and make the postseason in recent years. If it weren’t for DeMar DeRozan, it’s hard to fathom where this team would be. He is one of the stars on this Bulls roster and without a doubt one of the pure scorers that the NBA possesses today.
I’m really loving this total because he has bridged his productivity coming into the play-in tournament. DeRozan has scored 30+ points in each of his four previous games. He has also scored less than 27 points only once in his last 11 starts as well.
Plus, the former All-Star has been hovering around this total for three weeks and I don’t believe he stops now.
If the Bulls are to win this game tonight against the Hawks, they will need DeRozan every step of the way. While this isn’t officially a playoff game, it will carry that atmosphere in Chicago tonight. Big time players love to show off during this time of the year.
The trend is your friend and I expect DeRozan to keep pounding away and go over his point total tonight.
Clint Capela UNDER 12.5 Rebounds
It has been quite a season for the Atlanta Hawks, who find themselves in the play-in with a ledger of 36-46 to their name. There is a somewhat suspicious prop in this game that I’m loving the under on, center Clint Capela’s rebound total.
It is set at 12.5 which seems well too high, even in a significant game such as this one.
Dating back to March 18, Capela has only eclipsed the over of 12.5 in just two games. This number is set too high for my liking seeing this. Atlanta is also a subpar defensive rebounding team, ranked 22nd in the NBA (32.2 RPG). I still believe that Capela comes close to this number, but I can’t justify backing such a high total when his numbers are built on recent inconsistency.
The 6-foot-10 center has clearly struggled to reach this number lately, especially with his season average being just shy of 11 boards per game.
I don’t quite understand why this number is so high, other than the matchup he is likely to have with Bulls center Nikola Vucevic, who is also 6-foot-10. I’m not buying into the bait here, and I’ll stick with the under.
Note: Odds are subject to change.