Best NBA Player Prop for Damian Lillard in Bucks vs. Pacers Game 3
Breaking down the best prop bets for Damian Lillard in Game 3 of the NBA playoffs.
We have a series here between the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers and the pressure falls right on the shoulders of Damian Lillard.
In the last two games he has scored 35 and 34 with six 3-pointers made in each game. He is the main guy in the Bucks offense with Giannis Antetokounmpo sidelined with injury and that will not change in game three.
For his player props, I am targeting his 3-pointers which is set at 4.5, over his points which is at 30.5 (not a bad bet either) because it offers plus-money value and I know he will shoot a high volume tonight.
If you’re looking to bet on any game in the NBA playoffs, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets -- if their bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Best Player Prop for Damian Lillard in Bucks vs. Pacers Game 3
Damian Lillard OVER 4.5 3-Pointers MADE
The Pacers defense suprisingly gives up the least amount of made 3s per game in the NBA (10.7) but after the first two games of this series that has not seemed to effect Lillard whatsoever.
He has combined for 12 3-pointers in the first couple games and has shot 24 3s during that span as well. Those are very promising numbers for bettors hoping he can hit five long-range shots again tonight.
Now, it is understandable to be concerned with the Pacers zoning in on him and denying the ball but they have tried to do that since he dropped 35 points in the first half of Game 1 and it simply has not worked.
So tonight, with the Bucks set as 6.5-point underdogs currently, I think Lillard will try to keep his team afloat in this series and avoid potential disaster by shooting Milwaukee into a win.
Find Patrick Previty's NBA betting record here.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.