Best NBA Player Prop for Donovan Mitchell in Cavaliers vs. Celtics Game 1
Donovan Mitchell will remain a Cleveland Cavalier for at least four games longer after they pulled out a Game 7 comeback win over the Orlando Magic last Sunday. It ended up being the largest comeback in a Game 7 since 1998 when the league began tracking such a thing.
But their reward for winning isn't exactly ideal as they now have to play the Boston Celtics, otherwise known as the favorites to win it all.
Will Donovan Mitchell be able to put together another string of great performances like he did against the Magic? Or will the Celtics, who are double-digit favorites against the Cavaliers tonight, dominate Game 1?
Best Player Prop for Donovan Mitchell in Cavaliers vs. Celtics Game 1
In the playoffs, Mitchell gets a crazy amount of usage. He had 23, 36 and 27 field goal attempts in Games 5-7 of the series against the Magic. In the seven games, he averaged 22.7 field goal attempts with 10.4 makes per game.
For this prop specifically, Mitchell has had plenty of opportunity but hasn't come through as of late to go over 2.5 3-pointers. In the series against Orlando, he went over just twice averaging 1.9 3-pointers per game. But what is most promising, and why he will hit this in Game 1, is that he continued to let it fly and was not discouraged by his long-range struggles.
During the series he averaged 7.4 3-point attempts per game logging games of 8, 10, 6, 4, 7, 9, 8 shots from beyond the arc.
Bottom line: Mitchell will get his shots up even if the shots aren't falling or if the defense tries to double him. It's all about him hitting them more consistently in this series as opposed to the last series.
