Best NBA Player Prop for Anthony Edwards in Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Game 5
The Minnesota Timberwolves stayed alive for one more game against the Dallas Mavericks with their Game 4 win at home on Tuesday.
In that game, Anthony Edwards had his best performance of the series scoring 29 points and dishing out nine assists. He also shot 11-for-25 from the field which was close to his series-high shooting mark of 11-for-24 in Game 3.
For Edwards, we have seen his shooting numbers and points go down while his assist numbers have risen to unfamiliar heights. Most of this is due to the amount he is getting double-teamed by the Mavericks defense (something the Denver Nuggets also did consistently by the midway point of the semifinals).
So how should you bet on Edwards in Game 5? Do you take into account that he has had his best two games of the series in Games 3 and 4? Or should you lean toward the Mavericks taking this series across the finish line and shutting him down?
- Anthony Edwards UNDER 2.5 Three-Pointers MADE
For Edwards, this series has been a major learning curve and it has shown in the box score. Dealing with constant double-teams paired with the poor play of Karl Anthony-Towns has thrown off the young superstar in a way that has also thrown off bettors.
Initially, it felt like a waiting game for Edwards to finally figure things out and hit his stride again. Now, it looks like we have seen the best of Playoff Ant this postseason which is why I recommend taking one of his unders tonight.
I was torn between the under on Edwards' points line, his points + assists line, and his 3PTM line but I finally settled on the latter.
While Edwards has not hit his points prop (27.5) or his PA's prop (35.5) in any game this series outside of Game 4, he has struggled heavily from three outside of an outlier performance in Game 1.
In the opening matchup of this series, Edwards went over 2.5 three-pointers made with five long-range makes despite only scoring 19 points. He attempted 12 three-pointers in that game which was the highest in these playoffs since Game 4 of the opening round against the Suns.
And since Game 1, even with improved scoring, he has attempted just 14 total three-pointers and made just four. During Games 2, 3, and 4 he logged two, zero, and two 3PTM so expect another showing with lower than 2.5 threes made tonight, even if he figures out his scoring woes.
