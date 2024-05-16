Best NBA Player Prop for Anthony Edwards in Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game 6
In what once felt like a coronation for Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves has now turned into a do-or-die scenario as they are one game away from being eliminated.
After stealing the first two games on the road against the Denver Nuggets, Edwards and the Timberwolves have now lost three straight games and will need to feed off of their home crowd for some energy tonight.
All eyes will be on Edwards, the budding superstar, who was drawing comparisons to Michael Jordan just last week. Will he be able to lead his team to a victory to force a Game 7? Or will pundits have to wait another year to crown the next big phenom?
Best Prop for Anthony Edwards in Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game 6
- Anthony Edwards OVER 28.5 Points
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Anthony Edwards OVER 28.5 Points
The Nuggets did a good job at defending Edwards in Game 5 through practically double-teaming him the entire game. Maybe they go back to that in Game 6 but the reality is that Denver has been guarding him like that the entire series so it does not seem like they have discovered a new way to defend Edwards.
Taking that into account, I decided to lean towards the over on 28.5 points for Edwards. In this series he either goes for 30-plus points or won't break 20 points. But the shot attempts are there as he has logged 29, 15, 17, 25 and 15 field goal attempts in the five games so far in the series.
But what I like the most about this player prop is Edwards' history in playoff elimination games. When the Timberwolves' backs are against the wall, he steps and shows the world what kind of player he really is. In three career elimination games, Edwards is averaging 31 points on 45% shooting from the floor. He is also shooting at a higher volume than usual, attempting 26 field goals in those games.
Unless the Nuggets have figured out a way to stop Edwards that the rest of the league wasn't able to do, he will score plenty tonight whether the Timberwolves win or lose.
Find Patrick Previty's NBA betting record here.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.