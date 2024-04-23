Best NBA Player Prop for Damian Lillard for Pacers vs. Bucks Game 2
The Milwaukee Bucks went into Game 1 at home against the Indiana Pacers as 1.5-point underdogs, but that was quickly proven incorrect, blowing out the Pacers behind Damian Lillard's stunning first half. The All-Star guard scored 35 points and hit six threes.
In Game 2, the Pacers defense will surely try to make Lillard's life more difficult and in the second half of Game 1 they did. After the first half, Lillard was not able to score again, but his impact on the game was pretty much already cemented.
Looking ahead to Game 2, the big question remains; Should you take the over on his points prop? I say yes. Keep reading to find out why.
Best Player Prop for Damian Lillard in Pacers vs. Bucks Game 2
Damian Lillard OVER 29.5 Points
Yes, Lillard didn't score in the second half, but that was after a 35-point eruption in the first half. If the Pacers opt to double the Bucks' sharpshooter, it would open up the floor for the likes of Khris Middleton, Bobby Portis and more to pick apart the remaining three defenders.
Season long data also shows that there's merit to this bet.
In games without Giannis Antetokounmpo this year, Lillard has stepped up. In the nine games, he has gone over six times averaging 30.4 points per game during that stretch. And if you take out the final game of the regular season and the 40-point loss to the Cavaliers (he only logged 25 minutes) then that average moves to 34.4 points per game which I think is more reflective of his play without Antetokounmpo.
In those games, his shots are also up from 17.6 FGA to 20.1 FGA and his free throws are up from 7 FTA to 9.3 FTA. It also can't be understated how poor the Pacers defense is, despite ironically playing well in Game 1. They are the fourth-worst scoring defense in the NBA and the worst out of any playoff teams in the NBA.
At the end of the day, this is what the Bucks front office brought Lillard in to do. On nights where Antetokounmpo doesn't have it going or can't suit up, it's Dame Time. And for this series, against a Pacers defense that gives up 120.2 points per game, I continue to expect excellence from the All-Star point guard.
Find Patrick Previty's NBA betting record here.
