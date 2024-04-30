Best NBA Player Prop for Donovan Mitchell in Magic vs. Cavs Game 5
Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers find themselves in the most competitive first-round series this year. After winning the first two games handily against the Orlando Magic, the Cavs have dropped the last two games while making just 12 three-pointers total in that span.
Now, with the series shifting back to Cleveland, the Cavaliers are fighting against the undeniable momentum the Magic have built.
It will be up to Mitchell to lead the charge and turn things around in what has now become a best-of-three series.
- Donovan Mitchell UNDER 2.5 Three-Pointers MADE
Mitchell's point total is set at 24.5 and I thought long and hard about the under on that but the threes just have not been falling in the series for Cleveland.
The Cavaliers have not broken the 100-point mark in the four games against the Magic in this series and that has been directly due to their poor shooting. Cleveland is just 26.7% from the three-point line and Mitchell himself is 7 for 28 from long range.
Maybe this is the game where Mitchell can turn it around but 25% from three isn't exactly promising. Not to mention he is going up against Orlando who gives up the fourth-fewest threes per game to opposing teams (11.7).
He is also under on this prop in the last three games logging 2, 1, and 1 three-pointers. If he goes for 30 points like he did in Game 1, and feeds off of the home crowd, then he probably will go over on this prop but I'll take my chances, especially for plus-money value.
