Best NBA Player Prop for Jalen Brunson in Sixers vs. Knicks Game 5
Expect the Knicks superstar to continue his MVP-caliber playoff performance on Tuesday night.
In Game 5 of the NBA Playoffs 1st round series between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks, all eyes are on Jalen Brunson as he continues to command attention with his standout performances.
With the Knicks looking to capitalize on their momentum, and the Sixers fighting for survival, Brunson's role is more pivotal than ever tonight, fresh off a 47-point effort in Game 4. However, I'm eyeing a different way to play the All-Star guard in the player prop market, something that has hit in every game this series.
Best NBA Player Prop Bet for Knicks vs. 76ers in Game 5
Jalen Brunson OVER 12.5 Rebounds + Assists
Aside from Brunson’s back-to-back performances of scoring 39 and 47 points respectively, he has been so efficient in grabbing rebounds and dishing assists as well.
Brunson has surpassed 14+ combined rebounds and assists in all four games against the 76ers, and this line continues to not adjust.
Almost as impressive as this are his detailed statistics, showcasing his active involvement in the game’s flow, averaging 13.8 potential assists and nine rebound chances per game this series. The volume has been there for Brunson all series, and he has been fantastic in translating that into success.
With the 76ers facing elimination, they will need to do something to shut Brunson down, which should open up more opportunities for his teammates, and give him more chances for assists and even rebounds.
Brunson is playing at an MVP level right now. He’ll no doubt get 38+ minutes tonight, meaning the volume will be there, and giving us absolutely no reason not to continue to ride. Let him cook!