Best NBA Player Prop for James Harden in Clippers vs. Mavericks Game 6
James Harden, Paul George and Russell Westbrook had their worst game of the series in the Los Angeles Clippers game 5 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.
Now, without Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers will need to go on the road to force a game 7 to keep their season alive.
For Harden, who is an unrestricted free agent after this season, there is a very real possibility that he is playing his last game for the Clippers. What does that mean for his player props tonight? It means we could see a ton of possibilities ranging from a virtuoso performance all the way to a crash out like we saw in Game 5.
Best Player Prop for James Harden in Clippers vs. Mavericks Game 6
- James Harden OVER 1.5 Steals and Blocks
James Harden OVER 1.5 Steals and Blocks
I am leaning closer to the possibility that tonight might not be the greatest offensive performance from Harden. So, with the potential of a lackluster offensive game, I opted for a defensive prop for Harden.
Harden has had a lot of success with going over 1.5 steals and blocks against the Mavericks. In seven of the last eight games against them he has gone over this prop and is averaging 2 steals and blocks during that stretch.
The only game in which he did not go over was in Game 5 where he seemed to struggle in all facets of the game. If he can be slightly better in Game 6, he will go over on this prop.
Also, the Mavs give up 7.4 steals per game to the opposing team (ranked 16th in the NBA). So Harden should continue to have an opportunity to hit this prop as long as he can take advantage of the Mavericks mistakes.
Find Patrick Previty's NBA betting record here.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.