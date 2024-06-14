Best NBA Player Prop for Jaylen Brown in Mavericks vs. Celtics NBA Finals Game 4
Jaylen Brown is one win, and one decent performance away, from winning Finals MVP for the 2024 NBA Finals.
Through the first 3 games of the series, Brown is averaging 24.3 points, six rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game. He has had consistent production against the Mavericks and has been more reliable as the first option in this series.
So with the Finals MVP trophy on the line, should bettors trust Brown to have another great performance? Or will this be the game where the Mavericks focus on trying to stop him and he underperforms?
Best Player Prop for Jaylen Brown in Mavericks vs. Celtics NBA Finals Game 4
- Jaylen Brown OVER 34.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-140)
Jaylen Brown OVER 34.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
Brown will solidify himself into the history books, and justify his 300 million dollar contract (at least partially), and secure the Finals MVP with another game similar to his performance in Game 3.
In Game 3, Brown put together a 30 point, eight rebound and eight assist game that essentially put him too far ahead of Jayson Tatum in the Finals MVP race. It was also the first game of the series where he went over on his PRA's line, tallying 46 PRA's in about 42 minutes of action.
Initially set at 36.5 PRA's, the line has dropped a couple to 34.5 PRA's which certainly helps the chances he hits this prop. In games 1 and 2 of the series, Brown logged 30 and 32 PRA's but that was because his scoring was slightly limited at 22 and 21 points. If he continues to shoot at the volume we saw in Game 3 (22 FGA's as opposed to 12 and 15 FGA's in the first two games) then he should hit this mark with ease.
