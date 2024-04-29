Best NBA Player Prop for Jayson Tatum in Celtics vs. Heat Game 4
After the Miami Heat set a franchise playoff record for made three-pointers in Game 2, they had a lackluster shooting performance in Game 3 and only mustered up 84 points.
Now, the Boston Celtics are up 2-1 in the series and look to avoid the Heat's sorcery that regularly occurs come playoff time.
Jayson Tatum will be the main player to prevent any sort of Heat comeback in the series and expect him to play well tonight so the Celtics have a chance to close things out in Boston.
- Jayson Tatum OVER 4.5 First Quarter Points
The first quarter has been a mixed bag for Tatum so far in this series but 4.5 points is just too low of a line for tonight.
First, let's take a look at his recent opening quarters. Against the Heat, he has games of 5 (Game 1), 14 (Game 2) and 2 points (Game 3). In Game 1 he shot less than 40%, in Game 2 he came out hot, and in Game 3 he shot less than 40% once again.
So what was the reason he only logged 2 points in the opening quarter of Game 3? It was partly due to him missing both of the free throws he attempted, as well as the first quarter ending with 33 total points (21 points from the Celtics). He also only attempted three field goals which was lower than the first two games where he logged 5 and 6 FGA's.
Tatum usually plays the first six minutes of the game and then ends the quarter after getting a breather. So, in those 8-9 minutes, if he can shoot about 5 shots or make a couple of free throws, he will get to five points and that makes this play an easy cash.
