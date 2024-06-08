Best NBA Player Prop for Jayson Tatum in Mavericks vs. Celtics NBA Finals Game 2
The Boston Celtics dominated the Dallas Mavericks for just about the entirety of Game 1 but it was not due to a great performance from Jayson Tatum.
Instead, the headliners were Kristaps Porzingis scoring 20 points in 21 minutes off the bench and Jaylen Brown who led the Celtics in points while adding some great defense.
In Game 2, I expect Tatum to score more than 16 points and play better all-around to kick start his journey to silencing the doubters regarding his Finals performances.
- Jayson Tatum Double-Double (-115)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Jayson Tatum Double-Double
Tatum's point total is set at 26.5 points and while I think his output will increase in Game 2, taking the double-double prop feels safer.
Tatum has logged a double-double in four of the last five games and in eight of the last 10 games which also includes Game 1 against the Mavs (16 points and 11 rebounds).
Against Dallas, Tatum has registered a double-double in six the last seven matchups and that even includes a triple double. In the one game he missed out on a double-double, he was just two rebounds shy.
Now, there is one odd pattern that i must mention. In every playoff series this postseason, Tatum has missed out on a double-double in Game 2. It is especially odd considering that in every other game, Tatum has hit this prop.
In this postseason, Tatum has logged a double-double in 12 of 15 games. Look for him to snap the curse of Game 2's and continue the streak he has had for the entire playoffs.
