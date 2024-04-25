Best NBA Player Prop for Joel Embiid in Knicks vs. Sixers Game 3
Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers now find themselves in an 0-2 hole against the New York Knicks with their season on the line tonight.
If they can't scrape a win tonight, then Embiid would have seemingly returned to play and risked further injury to his knee for nothing. And it would also mean another lost season during his prime.
So with the stakes higher than they have been all season, I am looking for Embiid to come out firing just as he has so far in this series.
Joel Embiid OVER 9.5 First Quarter Points
Over the past two games, Embiid has logged 15 and 12 points in the first quarter and in each game he played the entire duration of the opening quarter. During this series, he is averaging 31.5 points per game and he has shown that he can dominate this prop against the Knicks.
In the last five games against the Knicks, Embiid has gone over this line each time with games of 11, 15, 10, 15 and 12 points.
Starting off hot is a necessity for Embiid and that could be because that is when he is freshest. Since coming back from injury, he has gone over 9.5 points in five out of eight games.
The bottom line is that the 76ers are in a must-win situation and if Embiid is able to do anything about it, he will need start off strong which he has shown the ability to do.
