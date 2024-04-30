Best NBA Player Prop for Joel Embiid in Sixers vs. Knicks Game 5
Joel Embiid has been the center of attention for two reasons: his amazing play despite dealing with injuries and Bell's palsy, and his actions in his first round series against the Knicks which have sparked a discourse around him being a 'dirty' player.
But perhaps the most important storyline for Embiid is his future with the 76ers if they are to lose tonight. A 5-game first round series loss was presumably not in the realm of possibilities for the Sixers at the beginning of the year so things have changed quickly as far as the outlook of the franchise goes.
And with the risk of the offseason bringing media scrutiny and potential roster upheaval, I am once again looking to Embiid for a stellar performance.
- Joel Embiid OVER 31.5 Points
Embiid has shaken off any doubt about his individual play in this series as he is averaging 35 points, nine rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game. The fact of the matter is that win or lose, Embiid will show up and that's why he will hit at least 32 points in an elimination game.
In the series, Embiid has seen his minutes go up in each game. His minutes have risen from 36 in Game 1 to 44 in Game 4 and in the last two games he has eclipsed 40 minutes which is something that he did just once during the regular season.
And for the season, in the 11 games he has played more than 37 minutes, he has gone over 31.5 points eight times. So, if there is any doubt he won't force his will on the game tonight, recent trends show he can produce when the minutes go up to his current range.
It is hard to believe that the captain won't go down with the ship tonight if that ends up being the case.
