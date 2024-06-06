Best NBA Player Prop for Kyrie Irving in NBA Finals Game 1
The 2024 NBA Finals are upon us as the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics face off for the NBA championship this year. Dallas took out the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves to reach their first finals since 2011.
As the series opens up in Boston, Kyrie Irving returns to the city where he faced a lot of pressure and controversy during the time he spent there in his career. He’s back in the most important games of all, the NBA Finals. Let’s look at the best prop to attack as the action gets underway tonight.
- Kyrie Irving OVER 2.5 3-Pointers (-125)
Odds are via DraftKings Sportsbook
While a lot of the talk is centered around Luka Doncic heading into these NBA Finals, it’s important to understand the significance of his wingman Kyrie Irving is to this lineup. This prop catches my eye right away. Kyrie Irving’s 3-point total is listed at a mere 2.5 when he has passed this total quite smoothly in 4 of the Mavericks' past six games these playoffs.
After toning it down from beyond the arc during the series with the Thunder, Irving’s volume increased from deep against the Timberwolves, averaging 6.4 attempts per game. The Celtics are going to be zoning in, especially on Doncic, which leaves some wiggle room for Irving to be able to find success. His handles and athleticism are unmatched and we’ve seen that on display in previous Finals with Cleveland. He’s going to get the looks and never has an issue of taking them on.
I believe that Irving has a lot of motivation in this series overall and would love nothing more than to play the villain role against his former team. It’s been said before about how he has the ability to score in bursts. When he’s got it going, it is extremely hard to put a halt on his efficiency. It’s the start of the Finals and to solidify yourself as a champion, you must make the big plays. Back Irving to eclipse his 3-point total of 2.5 to open the series.
Pick: Kyrie Irving OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-125)
Note: Odds are subject to change.