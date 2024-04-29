Best NBA Player Prop for LeBron James in Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 5
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have finally snapped the losing streak against the Denver Nuggets to avoid a first round sweep.
Now the series travels back to Denver for Game 5 and the Lakers have a chance to really turn some heads with a win tonight.
For LeBron's player prop of the day, I am moving away from his offense and will instead be focusing on his defense which should be getting more love.
Best Player Prop for LeBron James in Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 5
LeBron James OVER 0.5 Blocks
A few defensive props would have worked for James here but I settled in on over 0.5 blocks.
He has recorded at least one block in six straight games which obviously includes the first four games of the series.
James is over on this prop in five of the last six matchups against the Nuggets and it makes sense as they allow 1.2 blocks per game to opposing power forwards and 0.8 blocks per game to opposing small forwards. Both of those numbers are middle of the pack in the NBA (the Nuggets also get blocked on average 4.8 times per game).
And with James playing about 40 minutes per game in the series, the chances he records a block go up given the uptick in minutes.
Honorable mention to James' over 1.5 steals (eight of the last 10 and three straight in the series) and James' over 2.5 steals + blocks (five of the last six games and three straight in the series). They are good plays but I just felt like his blocks prop was the safest.
