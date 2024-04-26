Best NBA Player Prop for Luka Doncic in Clippers vs. Mavericks Game 3
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks became just one of two teams in the NBA to win Game 2 on the road as they were able to bounce back against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.
Doncic ended the game as the leading scorer with 32 points shooting 11-for-26 from the field in their 3-point victory.
Tonight, I think Doncic, with the series returning to Dallas, will make a statement in the opening quarter of the game.
Luka Doncic OVER 8.5 First Quarter Points
Doncic is averaging 34.2 points per game in the last eight games against the Clippers and is averaging 9.1 points in the opening quarter against them in the same stretch (4-for-8 on this prop against the Clippers which includes three of the last five matchups).
He has their number even if they try to put Kawhi Leonard — who is dealing with a knee injury — or Paul George on him.
Also, Doncic tends to take matters into his own hands with the season on the line. In the last five games, he has come out firing on all cylinders, averaging 13.2 points in the first quarter. That includes games of 9, 21, 13, 11 and 12 points.
He tends to play most of the opening quarter (averaging about 10 minutes per first quarter this year and 11 minutes in the last two games) and the Clippers give up the 12th-most points to the point guard position so the odds are in our favor for a fast start tonight.
