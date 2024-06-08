Best NBA Player Prop for Luka Doncic in Mavericks vs. Celtics NBA Finals Game 2
The Dallas Mavericks were almost embarrassed in Game 1 against the Boston Celtics. At one point Luka Doncic and the Mavs found themselves down 29-58 in the second quarter and if it wasn't for a run at the end of the half and beginning of the third quarter, things could have turned ugly.
The Mavericks lackluster performance happened for a few reasons, none of which involved Doncic and his scoring. His one assist in Game 1 was alarming but that was also a reflection of the team as Dallas only logged nine team assists.
So what will the lean be for Doncic in Game 2? Will it be his scoring and 3PTM props which have been more consistent? Or do we trust him to bounce back in areas that the Celtics took away in Game 1?
Best Player Prop for Luka Doncic in Mavericks vs. Celtics NBA Finals Game 2
- Luka Doncic OVER 8.5 Assists (+136)
Luka Doncic OVER 8.5 Assists
The main story from Game 1 was the Mavericks lack of ball movement and the below average play from Dereck Lively and Kyrie Irving. There is reason to believe that their play contributed to Doncic only logging one assist.
There is also reason to believe — due to the law of averages — that Lively won't register more fouls than points and Irving will score more than 12 points in Game 2.
So, going into the next game, outside of believing that the supporting cast will show up for Doncic, what else is there to know about taking the over on his assists?
First, Doncic was second in the league in assists this year averaging 9.8 dimes per game. Against the Celtics that number shoots up to 12 assists per game in their last seven matchups.
Second, Doncic has gone over on 8.5 assists in 13 of the last 20 games (18 of which are playoff games) and in 65% of regular season games this year.
And last but certainly not least, this prop holds plus-money value so despite going under in the last two games it feels like a steal at this number with this price tag.
