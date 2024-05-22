Best NBA Player Prop for Luka Doncic in Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Game 1
The Dallas Mavericks, led by Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, find themselves in the Western Conference Finals after completely missing the playoffs last season.
It has been a 180 degree turnaround in Dallas and entering Game 1 on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Mavericks will look to extend their playoff run.
Doncic, who finished third in the MVP voting this year, is the target for player props tonight.
Best Player Prop for Luka Doncic in Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Game 1
- Luke Doncic OVER 6.5 First Quarter Points
Usually first quarter points props are tough to bet on given the short time a player has, but this one sets up nicely for Doncic.
At 6.5 points, this is too low for me not to bite. Doncic has played the Timberwolves twice this season and in both matchups he went over 6.5 points in the first quarter scoring 11 and 16 points. Also, if you look back a little further to 2022, he has gone over this line in four consecutive games against the Timberwolves.
During the Mavericks' postseason run, Doncic has gotten off to plenty of hot starts. In the 12 playoff games so far this postseason, Doncic has gone over this line in 10 games. That includes a current streak of three consecutive games and another prior streak of five consecutive games.
Bottom line: The prop is set at about a point lower because of the Timberwolves No.1 ranked defense but Doncic is averaging 33 points per game on the road this season and he likes to start games strong. Give the me the over on 6.5 first quarter points tonight for Doncic even if the return isn't all that great.
