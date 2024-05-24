Best NBA Player Prop for Luka Doncic in Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Game 2
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks have stolen home court from the Minnesota Timberwolves and are now three wins away from the NBA Finals.
In the Mavericks game 1 win, Doncic put up 33 points, eight assists, and six rebounds on 12-of-26 shooting from the field.
He has shown to be an unstoppable force in the NBA throughout his young career and bettors should not take his unders in game 2.
- Luka Doncic OVER 28.5 Points
Prior to game 1, I recommended taking the over on Doncic's first quarter points which was set at 6.5 points. He ended up coming just shy of that mark with 6 points in the opening quarter but he surpassed his total points line with room to spare. That's why, for game 2, the recommendation is to take the over on 28.5 points for Doncic and it's not just because he hit the over on this prop in game 1
Doncic has gone over 28.5 points in four straight games against the Timberwolves. During his recent stretch of games against Minnesota he is averaging 34.8 points with games of 33, 39, 34, and 33 points. It is also worth noting that he went over this line in the series' final two games against the Oklahoma City Thunder, giving Doncic a current streak of three straight games.
Pair his recent scoring numbers with his shooting volume — 26 shots in game 1 and averaging 22.5 FGA in these playoffs — and you got yourself a promising over bet.
So, what's the catch? Well, the Timberwolves defense is No.1 in the league and that has been covered numerous times during their playoff run. And Doncic did not score or shoot at the same volume in the series against the Thunder as he did in the opening round against the Clippers or in game 1 against Minnesota. That brought his points line down a fair amount and this prop even opened at 27.5 initially.
But I am not concerned. Doncic is a generational player and this line is too low for a guy who led the league in points per game (33.9) this year. Not to mention he has played over 40 minutes in every game this postseason outside of a 30-point blowout win against the Clippers where he still logged 39 minutes.
